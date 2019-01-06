Marlies Back Home to Close out 3-In-3
January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies (17-13-3-2) return home today to close out a three in three weekend after a successful two games on the road. The Marlies have combined for 10 goals so far this weekend after defeating the Binghamton Devils 5-1 and the Syracuse Crunch 5-2. With a quick turnaround, the Marlies will have their work cut out for them as they host the league-leading Charlotte Checkers (26-8-3-0) today for a 4:00 PM start at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
This marks the second meeting between the Eastern Conference rivals, with the Marlies leading the season series after a dramatic overtime win on home ice on New Year's Eve. Coming into today's game, both teams are riding the high of three-game win streaks as the Checkers doubled up on the Belleville Senators 6-3 last night and the Marlies topped the Crunch 5-2.
Players to watch: Charlotte's Andrew Poturalski sits seventh in league-scoring with 36 points and is currently on a four-game point streak. After tallying two points in last night's contest, Marlies forward Chris Mueller reached the 500-point milestone. Mueller continues to lead the Marlies with 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists). Adam Brooks has five points in two games, including two goals in last night's contest in Syracuse. Sam Gagner now has 28 points in 29 games including seven in his last four games.
Puck drops at 4:00 PM and fans can catch the action on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV, TSN 2 or can stream the game live in the Maple Leafs App. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for behind-the-scenes action at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)
17-13-3-2 Overall Record 26-8-3-0
1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-1-0
Win 3 Streak Win 3
126 Goals For 128
126 Goals Against 104
23.3% Power Play Percentage 20.4%
76.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 83.9%
C. Mueller (19) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (14)
C. Mueller (32) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (36)
E. McAdam (8) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (16)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2019
- Iowa Falls to Rockford 6-2 Sunday Afternoon - Iowa Wild
- Bears Strike First, But Fall 3-1 to Admirals - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Anderson Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Friedman Strikes in Overtime at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Three Assigned to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Release Terrence Wallin from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Nedeljkovic Shuts out Marlies in Dominant Win - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins End Weekend with Dominant 5-1 Win over Pack - Providence Bruins
- Thunderbirds Erase Two Deficits to Earn Point in OT Loss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Top Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Fall to Comets, 5-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Win Fourth Straight in Decisive Fashion - Utica Comets
- Flames Assign Jon Gillies & Dillon Dube to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Back Home to Close out 3-In-3 - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Admirals at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Pickard Shines as Capobianco Jolts Roadrunners to Overtime Victory in Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Fall Despite Peterson's Effort in Net - Ontario Reign
- Condors Grab Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Winning Streak Snapped in Chicago - San Antonio Rampage
- Bibeau Stops 32 as the Barracuda Hold off Ontario 2-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Eagles Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss at Stockton - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.