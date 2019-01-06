Marlies Back Home to Close out 3-In-3

January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies (17-13-3-2) return home today to close out a three in three weekend after a successful two games on the road. The Marlies have combined for 10 goals so far this weekend after defeating the Binghamton Devils 5-1 and the Syracuse Crunch 5-2. With a quick turnaround, the Marlies will have their work cut out for them as they host the league-leading Charlotte Checkers (26-8-3-0) today for a 4:00 PM start at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

This marks the second meeting between the Eastern Conference rivals, with the Marlies leading the season series after a dramatic overtime win on home ice on New Year's Eve. Coming into today's game, both teams are riding the high of three-game win streaks as the Checkers doubled up on the Belleville Senators 6-3 last night and the Marlies topped the Crunch 5-2.

Players to watch: Charlotte's Andrew Poturalski sits seventh in league-scoring with 36 points and is currently on a four-game point streak. After tallying two points in last night's contest, Marlies forward Chris Mueller reached the 500-point milestone. Mueller continues to lead the Marlies with 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists). Adam Brooks has five points in two games, including two goals in last night's contest in Syracuse. Sam Gagner now has 28 points in 29 games including seven in his last four games.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM and fans can catch the action on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV, TSN 2 or can stream the game live in the Maple Leafs App. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for behind-the-scenes action at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

17-13-3-2 Overall Record 26-8-3-0

1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-1-0

Win 3 Streak Win 3

126 Goals For 128

126 Goals Against 104

23.3% Power Play Percentage 20.4%

76.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 83.9%

C. Mueller (19) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (14)

C. Mueller (32) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (36)

E. McAdam (8) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (16)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.