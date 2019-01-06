Flames Assign Jon Gillies & Dillon Dube to Stockton
January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned goaltender Jon Gillies and forward Dillon Dube to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League
Gillies, a native of Concord, New Hampshire has played in 22 games with the Stockton Heat this season posting a 4.07 GAA and a .864 SV%. He played in 11 games last season for the Flames with a 2.88 GAA and a .896 SV%. The 2015 NCAA Champion was drafted by the Flames in the third round (75th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
JON GILLIES - GOALTENDER
BORN: Concord, NH DATE: January 22, 1994
HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 220 lbs.
CATCHES: Left
DRAFT: CGY - 3rd round, 75th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft
Dube, a native of Cochrane, Alberta has one goal and seven assists for eight points in eight games for the Stockton Heat this season. The 20-year-old has skated in 23 games for the Flames scoring his first NHL goal and adding four assists for five points. Dube was selected by the Flames in the second round (56th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.
DILLON DUBE - FORWARD
BORN: Golden, BC DATE: July 20, 1998
HEIGHT: 5'11'' WEIGHT: 185 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: CGY - 2nd round (56th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft
