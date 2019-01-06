Iowa Falls to Rockford 6-2 Sunday Afternoon
January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
ROCKFORD, ILL. - Iowa Wild (20-9-4-3; 47 pts.) had its five-game winning streak snapped as the team fell to the Rockford IceHogs (16-15-3-4; 39 pts.) by a score of 6-2 Sunday afternoon.
For the second time in the past three games, Wild forward Colton Beck scored the first goal of the game, this one coming at 9:40 in the first period. While shorthanded, forward Justin Kloos and Beck raced into the Rockford zone on a 2-on-1 when Kloos hit Beck with a pass. Beck's initial attempt was saved by Rockford goaltender Kevin Lankinen (31 saves), but Beck cashed in on the rebound with his backhand. The goal was the Wild's sixth shorthanded goal of the season, which ties the franchise high in a single campaign.
Through the end of the first period, Iowa led 1-0 with a 9-8 shot advantage.
Rockford tied the game at 1:19 in the second period thanks to defenseman Andrew Campbell. Campbell took a shot from the left side that deflected off of Wild defenseman Carson Soucy and past goaltender Andrew Hammond (21 saves) for his second tally of the season. Forwards Jordan Schroeder and Dylan Sikura earned the assists.
The Wild took a 2-1 lead at 5:33 in the second period when Kloos potted his 12th goal of the season while on the power play. Forward Sam Anas threaded a pass through multiple Rockford defenders to Kloos on the back post and he buried the shot. Recording the secondary assist was forward Joel Eriksson Ek, extending his point streak to five games. Kloos' 12 goals are tied for the team-high.
At 6:04 in the middle frame, Rockford knotted the game at 2-2 when forward Jacob Nilsson notched his eighth tally of the season. Crashing the net, Nilsson tipped a pass from Sikura over the blocker-side shoulder of Hammond. Schroeder also recorded a helper on the play.
Just 15 seconds later, the IceHogs took a 3-2 lead when forward Luke Johnson registered his fifth goal of the season. Winger Henrik Samuelsson hit forward Anthony Louis in the slot with a pass and he ripped a slap-shot on net. Johnson deflected Louis's shot into the back for the score.
At the end of the second period, Rockford led 3-2 while Iowa had a 21-20 shot advantage.
The IceHogs extended its lead to 4-2 at 5:43 in the third period when Louis scored off the rush. Louis wristed a shot past Hammond's blocker for his ninth goal of the season, which came unassisted.
Nilsson recorded his second goal of the game, beating Hammond high-glove side at 14:43 in the third period. Nilsson's goal, coming unassisted, marked the fourth consecutive goal by the IceHogs and gave the home side a 5-2 lead.
Nilsson capped off the game with an empty-netter at 17:12 in the final frame, securing his first career hat-trick. At the left hashmarks, Louis saucered a pass to Nilsson in the slot, who then chipped the puck into the open net, giving Rockford the 6-2 lead.
At the final horn, Rockford defeated Iowa 6-2 while the Wild outshot the IceHogs 33-27. Iowa finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. In its last six games, the Wild is a perfect 25-for-25 while on the penalty kill.
Iowa heads to San Antonio to take on the Rampage, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
