Bears Strike First, But Fall 3-1 to Admirals
January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears closed the weekend with a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday night at Giant Center. Nathan Walker opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White on STAR WARS Night, but Milwaukee answered with three unanswered goals to salvage a lead.
Both teams traded power play goals in the opening stanza for a 1-1 score at first intermission. Aaron Ness earned his 20th assist of the season after a shot from the blue line was successfully redirected by Walker at the net front at 15:26. The tally came after a 5-on-3 advantage turned 5-on-4. Milwaukee received a power play opportunity after Colby Williams was whistled for cross checking at 18:42. Only 16 seconds later, the Admirals won the ensuing face-off and scored to even the score at 1-1. Anthony Richard blasted his 13th goal of the season with a bomb from the right point past Ilya Samsonov at 18:58. Shots after 20 minutes were tied 6-6.
Next period, Milwaukee only threw five shots on Samsonov, but successfully found the back of the net on two occasions. First, Zach Magwood scored on a point-blank chance from the low-slot after a sub-goal line pass from Jared VanWormer at 7:41. Only 61 seconds later, the Admirals suddenly extended their lead to 3-1. Jarred Tinordi blasted a point shot past the blocker side of Samsonov to open the two-goal cushion.
Shots after 40 minutes were 16-13 Hershey. The Bears pressed in waves during the third period, but were unable to to find the back of the net. Hershey's record fell is to 15-19-0-2 in the 3-1 loss. Final shots on goal were 23-18 Hershey. Hershey finished the evening 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Bears return to action on Friday, January 11 with a 7:05 p.m. against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch will have the call from MassMutual Center on the Bears Radio Network.
