Condors Grab Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss
January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-13-2-1; 35pts) grabbed a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (19-9-3-1; 42pts) on Saturday at Rabobank Arena. C Brad Malone scored his seventh goal of the season as the Condors head out on the road for a three-game road trip in Texas and Colorado.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 13 , TUC - 7 SECOND PERIOD
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: F Tyler Steenberger (5th) from the slot on a turnaround shot; Assists: Fiore, Ullstrom; Time of goal: 15:15; TUC leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (7th) on the power play from the bottom of the left wing circle, just inside the post; Assists: Currie, Bear; Time of goal: 19:53; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK- 16, TUC - 9 THIRD PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 6, TUC - 7
D Kyle Capobianco (5th) ended the game on the only shot of overtime at 40 seconds. TUC wins, 2-1
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Capobianco (TUC) 2. Malone (BAK) 3. Pickard (TUC)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; TUC - 0/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 35 ; TUC - 24
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (6-2-3; 24/22); TUC - Pickard (2-0-0; 35/34)
C Brad Malone had two points on the weekend (1g-1a)
After starting the year 4-0 post-regulation, the Condors have dropped their last three
Bakersfield has not lost three consecutive games in regulation all season
The Condors head on the road for games next Wednesday in Texas and Friday/Saturday in Colorado
Scratches: Wilson, Christoffer, Vesey, Montoya
