Condors Grab Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss

January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-13-2-1; 35pts) grabbed a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (19-9-3-1; 42pts) on Saturday at Rabobank Arena. C Brad Malone scored his seventh goal of the season as the Condors head out on the road for a three-game road trip in Texas and Colorado.

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 13 , TUC - 7 SECOND PERIOD

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: F Tyler Steenberger (5th) from the slot on a turnaround shot; Assists: Fiore, Ullstrom; Time of goal: 15:15; TUC leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (7th) on the power play from the bottom of the left wing circle, just inside the post; Assists: Currie, Bear; Time of goal: 19:53; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK- 16, TUC - 9 THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 6, TUC - 7

D Kyle Capobianco (5th) ended the game on the only shot of overtime at 40 seconds. TUC wins, 2-1

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Capobianco (TUC) 2. Malone (BAK) 3. Pickard (TUC)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; TUC - 0/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 35 ; TUC - 24

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (6-2-3; 24/22); TUC - Pickard (2-0-0; 35/34)

C Brad Malone had two points on the weekend (1g-1a)

After starting the year 4-0 post-regulation, the Condors have dropped their last three

Bakersfield has not lost three consecutive games in regulation all season

The Condors head on the road for games next Wednesday in Texas and Friday/Saturday in Colorado

Scratches: Wilson, Christoffer, Vesey, Montoya

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.