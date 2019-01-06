Barracuda Fall Despite Peterson's Effort in Net

The Ontario Reign fell for the fourth straight game, following a 2-1 defeat against the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Defenseman Kale Clague scored his third goal of the season in the loss, while goaltender Cal Petersen made 27 saves on 29 shots in his second game back with Ontario.

Date: January 5, 2019

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 9,462

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ15BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ15Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ15PostGameQuotes

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sb_qDkpp7o

ONT Record: (10-15-3-2)

SJ Record: (20-7-1-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO FINAL

ONT 0 1 0 -- 1

SJ 0 2 0 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 33 0/3

SJ 29 0/2

Three Stars:

1) SJ - Antoine Bibeau

2) SJ - Alexander True

3) ONT - Cal Petersen

GWG: Alexander True (11)

W: Antoine Bibeau (7-5-3)

L: Cal Petersen (2-5-3)

Next Game: Sunday, January 6 vs. San Diego, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

