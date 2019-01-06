Barracuda Fall Despite Peterson's Effort in Net
January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign fell for the fourth straight game, following a 2-1 defeat against the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Defenseman Kale Clague scored his third goal of the season in the loss, while goaltender Cal Petersen made 27 saves on 29 shots in his second game back with Ontario.
Date: January 5, 2019
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 9,462
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ15BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ15Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ15PostGameQuotes
Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sb_qDkpp7o
ONT Record: (10-15-3-2)
SJ Record: (20-7-1-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO FINAL
ONT 0 1 0 -- 1
SJ 0 2 0 -- 2
Shots PP
ONT 33 0/3
SJ 29 0/2
Three Stars:
1) SJ - Antoine Bibeau
2) SJ - Alexander True
3) ONT - Cal Petersen
GWG: Alexander True (11)
W: Antoine Bibeau (7-5-3)
L: Cal Petersen (2-5-3)
Next Game: Sunday, January 6 vs. San Diego, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
