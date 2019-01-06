Monsters Fall to Comets, 5-1
January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Utica Comets on Sunday at The Q by a final score of 5-1. With the loss, the Monsters are now 17-13-4-1 overall this season and with 39 points, remain alone in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Utica grabbed a 1-0 lead at 6:10 of the opening period courtesy of a Cam Darcy even-strength goal before the Comets doubled their edge with a Tanner Kero power-play strike at 15:07.
In the middle stanza, the Monsters drew within one at 4:46 thanks to a Zac Dalpe power-play marker, assisted by Justin Scott and Alex Broadhurst, but Utica re-claimed a two goal advantage at 3-1 shortly thereafter when Vincent Arseneau converted a breakaway opportunity at 6:23.
In the final frame, Utica's Kero polished off a hat-trick showing with a five-on-five finish at 2:31 and a shorthanded, empty-net score at 16:29 to seal a 5-1 win for the Comets. Monsters goaltender Brad Thiessen stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced to fall to 3-2-1 this season while Utica's Ivan Kulbakov improved to 7-6-2 in net following a 40-save performance.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Belleville Senators with full coverage, live from CAA Arena in Belleville, ON, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Monsters Holiday Packs are on sale now and include exclusive Monsters Holiday socks, a Monsters snow globe and equal number of Disney on Ice tickets at The Q! Holiday Packs start as low as $54 and can be purchased today by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters LW Sonny Milano looks for a shot against the Utica Comets
