Bibeau Stops 32 as the Barracuda Hold off Ontario 2-1

Ontario, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (20-7-1-3) ended their three-game road trip with a 2-1 win over the Ontario Reign (10-15-3-2) (Los Angeles Kings) on Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The victory improved the Barracuda to 3-0 against Ontario on the season.

In the first, each team traded chances but the game remained scoreless going into the intermission despite a combined 28 shots.

In the second, Evan Weinger (7) waited just two minutes and 26 seconds into the frame to open up the scoring as the rookie moved in on net from along the left wing and snapped a shot past Cal Petersen on the short-side. Six minutes later, Ontario would even the score at 1-1 when Kale Clague's (3) half slapper from the right point beat a screened Antoine Bibeau, but the Barracuda would recapture its lead with just 22 seconds remaining in the period and head into the intermission with a 2-1 advantage. After a bad Ontario change, Nick DeSimone snapped a pass from San Jose's zone to Antti Suomela and the Finnish forward streaked up the right wing before he found a trailing uncovered Alex True (11) in the slot and True wired the pass in from the high slot.

In the third, Bibeau capped off his stellar night by making all nine saves and the Barracuda held on for the 2-1 win.

Bibeau (7-5-3) earned the win by making 32 saves while Petersen (2-5-3) suffered his third-straight loss after giving up a pair on 29 shots.

The Barracuda return to SAP Center on Wednesday, January 9th as the Reign make their second trip to SAP Center for another edition of five-dollar Wednesday walk-up, where fans can walk up to the box office and find five-dollar tickets for the contest.

