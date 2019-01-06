Nilsson Hat Trick Launches Hogs to Commanding Win

Rockford, Ill. - Jacob Nilsson netted a hat trick and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves as the Rockford IceHogs cruised to a 6-2 victory over the Iowa Wild Sunday afternoon at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The win snapped a season high-tying six-game winless streak for the IceHogs.

The IceHogs fell behind 2-1 in the game's early stages, but Nilsson scored his first of the contest 6:04 into the second period to get Rockford back on track. Dylan Sikura broke into the offensive zone on the right side and centered the puck for Nilsson to tap in from the net mouth.

Luke Johnson potted the eventual game-winner just 16 seconds later, deflecting an Anthony Louis shot from the point. Louis then extended the Rockford lead to 4-2 at the 5:43 mark of the third period with his ninth goal of the season.

Nilsson added another insurance marker for the IceHogs later in the third, skating into the offensive zone and firing an unassisted goal high to the glove side of Iowa goaltender Andrew Hammond. The first-year AHL forward would complete the hat trick on an empty-netter with 2:49 remaining in the game.

Lankinen earned his second win of the season thanks to the 31-save effort, allowing just two goals for his third-consecutive start. The rookie netminder has posted a 1.99 GAA and a .942 save percentage over that span.

