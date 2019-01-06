Gulls Hottest Team in the AHL with 4-1 Victory

January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls defeated the Ontario Reign, 4-1, to win their sixth straight game and extend their point streak to 11 games (9-0-0-2, 20 of a possible 22 points). The win and point streaks at six and 11 games respectively are both the longest current such streaks in the AHL. The Gulls have also won a season-high four straight road games, also an AHL high, and have points in six straight contests on the road (4-0-0-2).

San Diego's 11-game point streak is tied for the second longest in club history (also Feb. 19-Mar. 16, 2016; 9-0-1-1) and one win shy of the franchise record 12 consecutive games without a regulation loss from Jan. 7-Feb. 7, 2017 (11-0-0-1).

With the win, Gulls head coach Dallas Eakins now has 135 victories behind the bench for San Diego to tie Kevin Dineen for the most wins by a head coach of an Anaheim Ducks primary affiliate. Eakins and the Gulls have a 135-82-11-8 record, good for 289 points in 236 games (.612%) dating to 2015. San Diego leads the Pacific Division in all-time wins and points since its inception in 2015. Dineen led the Portland Pirates to a 135-76-13-16 record (299 points, .623%) in 240 games over three seasons from 2005-08.

San Diego's 38 points (17-11-1-3) mark the best start to a season through the team's first 32 games in club history. The Gulls earned 37 points in both 2017-18 and 2016-17 through 32 games.

Kevin Boyle stopped 30-of-31 shots to win his eighth straight game and 13th victory this season (13-5-0). During his career-best and club record eight-game win streak, Boyle has posted a 1.98 goals-against average and .931 save percentage, stopping 217-of-233 shots during the span.

Troy Terry netted his 15th goal and team-leading 20th assist of the season for his fourth multi-point effort his last five contests (5-3=8). Terry has scored 7-10=17 points his last 14 games while he has also recorded at least one points in 24 of his 29 games this season. Terry now leads all AHL rookies in scoring (15-20=35), assists, points-per game (1.21) and ranks third in goals.

Sam Carrick scored his team-leading 18th goal and added an assist for his ninth multi-point game. His two points (1-1=2) tied Kevin Roy (83) for fourth on the all-time Gulls scoring list with 34-49=83 points in 110 games with San Diego. Carrick has scored 12-8=20 points his last 15 contests.

Sam Steel also tallied a goal and assist, his seventh goal and 10th assist of the season. His fourth multi-point effort this season gives him 2-6=8 points his last nine games.

Matt Berry record two assists, his second multi-assist and third multi-point effort. Berry has recorded 2-8=10 points his last eight games and 11 points in 12 games with the Gulls this season.

Max Jones scored his 11th goal and 21st point of the season. Jones is tied seventh among AHL rookies in goals and with his game-winning goal today is tied for second with three this season.

Trevor Murphy earned his third assist and fourth point (1-3=4) in five games since joining San Diego on Dec. 27. Murphy has combined for 6-11=17 points in 32 games with the Gulls and Tucson Roadrunners.

Ben Street made his Gulls debut while Korbinian Holzer made his season debut for San Diego. Both were assigned by Anaheim to San Diego earlier in the day.

San Diego will continue the four-game road trip on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at Stockton and conclude the trip in the Midwest with visits to Milwaukee (Jan. 12) and Iowa (Jan. 14).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Steel

On the game

I think we're just building on what we've worked on throughout these last couple weeks or month here. It seems like things are going our way and we're doing all the right things. I don't think it's by accident, we've put a lot of work in to get to this point and we're playing some good hockey.

On his line with Troy Terry and Joseph Blandisi

We found each other well tonight and last game. We just have to look to keep that up, but it's fun playing with those two guys. We're all guys that want the puck and want to make plays. We're not afraid to work either. We've been complimenting each other nicely so there's no complaints.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the third period

We're trying to get it all covered. We want to come out in games and score first. We want to also be a team that if we get behind, we can come from behind. Before we went out for the third, we went through it again. How we want to play in the third period with a lead and giving up only two shots against and getting some for, there's no better way to defend a lead.

On the game plan

I think we just need to settle in. We've had a good run of hockey here and we're winning games in different ways. We've come out strong early in the season and couldn't hang on to it. We're still just in that whole process of implementing a plan that includes the full 60 minutes.

On watching the team improve

There's nothing better, that's why we play team sports. I think it's the most gratifying thing in pro hockey. It's that relationship that you build with approximately 35 to 40 people, not just the players on the ice, but the staff off. This group has really come together.

On Troy Terry

What's unbelievable is we can talk all about his points and his goals, but the things that I love about him is that he's learning how to play with a lead. You see him in the third period, where maybe earlier in the season he would've tried to take on a couple guys. He just grabs the puck, he lays it deep, we go set up our cycle-game and we start killing the clock. It's the plays that probably go unnoticed, the simpler ones, that are big to me.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.