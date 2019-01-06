P-Bruins End Weekend with Dominant 5-1 Win over Pack

January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack Sunday afternoon 5-1 to conclude their three-in-three weekend. The P-Bruins got two goals from Peter Cehalrik along with goals from Jordan Szwarz, Emil Johansson and Gemel Smith while Zane McIntyre made his 21st start of the season in net.

Providence dominated the opening period, scoring twice and outshooting the Wolf Pack 17-4. At 13:43, Kyle Cumiskey fired a slapper off the endboards that went to Cameron Hughes behind the net. Hughes fed Szwarz by the left goal post, and he snuck in his team leading 12th goal to make it 1-0 P-Bruins. On the power play Providence doubled their lead with just four seconds left. Jordan Szwarz delivered a drop pass to Cumiskey at the top of the right circle, and Cumiskey quickly sent a cross-ice pass to Cehlarik who skated in up the left side. He fired a wrister over the glove of Marek Mazanec for his sixth goal of the season and Providence brought a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

The Wolf Pack offense continued to struggle in the second, mustering only two shots in the period. Tempers boiled over midway through the period as Wiley Sherman dropped the gloves with former Bruin Matt Beleskey after an elbowing call in the corner that led to a Providence power play. Nothing came of the man advantage, but the P-Bruins still led 2-0 after two. That score remained until 9:12 of the third, when Providence scored a 3-on-1 shorthanded rush. Hughes entered the zone and passed across the ice to Karson Kuhlman. He fed Johansson between the hashes and he wristed his first goal of the season over the glove of Mazanec to make it 3-0.

Cehlarik potted his second goal of the night at 11:44 of the final period, taking a feed from Sherman in the left circle and blasting a slap-shot over the glove for his seventh goal of the season. Hartford played aggressive and pulled their goaltender early, but the decision immediately backfired as Smith scored an empty net goal with 4:25 remaining in the game to make it 5-0. The Pack finally broke through with a 6-on-4 goal with 2:21 left, but it was too little too late as Providence won by the final of 5-1.

McIntyre stopped 15 of 16 shots while Mazanec stopped 32 of 36 shots. Providence was 1-3 on the power play and 3-4 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action next weekend when they welcome the Wolf Pack back to the Dunk for a 7:05pm face-off with ther division rival.

