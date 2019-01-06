Three Assigned to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned center Ben Street and defensemen Korbinian Holzer and Jake Dotchin to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Street, 31 (2/13/87), earned 3-2=5 points with two penalty minutes (PIM) in 21 games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2018, Street owns 3-5=8 points with 10 PIM in 56 career NHL games with Anaheim (2018-19), Detroit (2017-18), Colorado (2014-16) and Calgary (2012-14). The 6-0, 190-pound forward has appeared in 428 career AHL games, recording 144-213=357 points with a +33 rating and 130 PIM.

Holzer, 30 (2/16/88), has collected 4-15=19 points with 94 PIM in 135 career NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto. Acquired from the Maple Leafs in exchange for Eric Brewer and a fifth-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft on Mar. 2, 2015, Holzer missed the first 41 games of the season due to offseason wrist surgery. The 6-3, 218-pound defenseman owns 10-64=74 points with a +37 rating and 330 PIM in 285 career AHL games with San Diego and the Toronto Marlies.

Dotchin, 24 (3/24/94), registered one assist with 37 PIM in 16 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-3, 210-pound blueliner has appeared in 99 career NHL games with the Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning, earning 3-20=23 points with a +24 rating and 110 PIM. Signed as a free agent on Oct. 17, 2018, Dotchin has one assist and a +3 rating in seven games with San Diego this season.

