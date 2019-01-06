Rampage Winning Streak Snapped in Chicago

ROSEMONT, IL - The AHL's top-two scorers both scored goals for Chicago and Max Lagace made 22 saves, as the Chicago Wolves (21-12-3) skated to a 3-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage (17-18-1) on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. The loss halted a four-game winning streak for the Rampage, as well as a three-game losing streak for the Wolves.

Mitch Reinke netted the only goal for the Rampage, a power play goal for his fourth tally of the season. Sammy Blais did not record a point, his eight-game points streak coming to an end. Goaltender Jared Coreau surrendered three goals on 23 shots in his Rampage debut.

Daniel Carr scored his 18th goal of the season at 13:02 of the first period to open the scoring. Brooks Macek found Carr at the right hash mark for a shot off the post and in, Carr's 19th point in 15 games.

Just 32 seconds later, Alex Gallant doubled the lead with his first goal, and first point, of the season. Gallant fed Stefan Matteau driving to the net for a redirect kicked away by Coreau. Gallant finished the rebound for a 2-0 Wolves lead.

The Rampage were shorthanded 5-on-3 on two occasions in the second period. They escaped the first 5-on-3 unscathed, but Brandon Pirri capitalized on the second to make it 3-0 Wolves. With three seconds left on the 5-on-3, Pirri ripped a shot from the slot that beat Coreau over the shoulder for his 18th goal of the season at 14:59.

Pirri has eight goals during a five-game goal scoring streak. The Rampage have faced 16 two-man disadvantages this season.

Reinke beat Lagace with a right-point drive at 18:16 of the second period to make it 3-1. Reinke is tied for third among AHL rookie defensemen with 20 points.

The Rampage were assessed 41 minutes in penalties, their most in a game this season. Blais and Ryan Olsen were both called for ten-minute misconducts.

Saturday was San Antonio's first loss in four meetings this season with the Wolves, and their first loss at Allstate Arena in their last five visits.

The Rampage return home to the AT&T Center on Wednesday to open a four-game homestand against the Iowa Wild. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Reinke (4)

Jared Coreau: 20 saves on 23 shots

Power Play: 1-for-5

Penalty Kill: 5-for-6

THREE STARS:

1) Brandon Pirri - CHI

2) Daniel Carr - CHI

3) Alex Gallant - CHI

