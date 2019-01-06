Reign Skid Continues

The Ontario Reign dropped their fifth straight contest, this a 4-1 decision against the San Diego Gulls in the sixth edition of the 2018-19 So-Cal Series. Forward Mike Amadio scored his first AHL goal of the season, with forward Matt Moulson and defenseman Matt Roy each tallying assists. Goaltender Peter Budaj made a season-high 39 saves in defeat.

Date: January 6, 2019

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 8,962

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD16BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD16Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD16PostGameQuotes

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XyniWzXErY

ONT Record: (10-16-3-2)

SD Record: (17-11-1-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 0 -- 1

SD 1 1 2 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 31 1/3

SD 43 1/5

Three Stars:

1) SD - Max Jones

2) SD - Troy Terry

3) SD - Sam Carrick

GWG: Max Jones

W: Kevin Boyle (13-5-0)

L: Peter Budaj (3-8-2)

Next Game: Wednesday, January 9 @ San Jose, 7:00 PM PDT at SAP Center - San Jose, CA

