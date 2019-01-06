Reign Skid Continues
January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign dropped their fifth straight contest, this a 4-1 decision against the San Diego Gulls in the sixth edition of the 2018-19 So-Cal Series. Forward Mike Amadio scored his first AHL goal of the season, with forward Matt Moulson and defenseman Matt Roy each tallying assists. Goaltender Peter Budaj made a season-high 39 saves in defeat.
Date: January 6, 2019
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 8,962
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD16BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD16Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD16PostGameQuotes
Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XyniWzXErY
ONT Record: (10-16-3-2)
SD Record: (17-11-1-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 0 -- 1
SD 1 1 2 -- 4
Shots PP
ONT 31 1/3
SD 43 1/5
Three Stars:
1) SD - Max Jones
2) SD - Troy Terry
3) SD - Sam Carrick
GWG: Max Jones
W: Kevin Boyle (13-5-0)
L: Peter Budaj (3-8-2)
Next Game: Wednesday, January 9 @ San Jose, 7:00 PM PDT at SAP Center - San Jose, CA
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2019
- Gulls Hottest Team in the AHL with 4-1 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Skid Continues - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Get 3rd Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Falls to Rockford 6-2 Sunday Afternoon - Iowa Wild
- Bears Strike First, But Fall 3-1 to Admirals - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Anderson Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Friedman Strikes in Overtime at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Three Assigned to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Release Terrence Wallin from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Nedeljkovic Shuts out Marlies in Dominant Win - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins End Weekend with Dominant 5-1 Win over Pack - Providence Bruins
- Thunderbirds Erase Two Deficits to Earn Point in OT Loss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Top Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Fall to Comets, 5-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Win Fourth Straight in Decisive Fashion - Utica Comets
- Flames Assign Jon Gillies & Dillon Dube to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Back Home to Close out 3-In-3 - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Admirals at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Pickard Shines as Capobianco Jolts Roadrunners to Overtime Victory in Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Fall Despite Peterson's Effort in Net - Ontario Reign
- Condors Grab Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Winning Streak Snapped in Chicago - San Antonio Rampage
- Bibeau Stops 32 as the Barracuda Hold off Ontario 2-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Eagles Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss at Stockton - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.