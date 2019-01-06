Defenseman Anderson Reassigned to Utah
January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Josh Anderson has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Anderson has appeared in one AHL game with Colorado this season and has posted two assists in 19 games with the Grizzlies.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 11th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
