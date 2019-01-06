Wolf Pack Release Terrence Wallin from PTO

January 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has released forward Terrence Wallin from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Wallin, who had been signed to a PTO by the Wolf Pack December 6, has skated in 12 games with the Wolf Pack this season, in two separate stints, going scoreless with 14 shots on goal. In 14 games with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, the fourth-year pro out of U. Mass-Lowell has four goals and seven assists for 11 points, plus 12 penalty minutes.

The Wolf Pack's next action is a visit to the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence this Friday night, January 11, for a 7:05 PM game against the Providence Bruins. All of the action of that battle can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

The next Wolf Pack home game is next Friday, January 18, a 7:15 contest vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That being a Friday night, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.