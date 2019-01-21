Mariners Weekly: from a Nor'Easter to a White Out

After many parts of Maine had over a foot of snow dumped on them by Winter Storm Harper, a different type of "white out" is coming to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday. The ECHL signifies the beginning of the second half "post All-Star break," by changing jersey color schemes: home dark jerseys to home whites, and vice-versa. The Mariners, who have sported their blue uniforms at home since the beginning of the season, will begin wearing white at Friday's game against Manchester - a 7:15 PM faceoff. Fans are encouraged to dress in white clothing, with a chance for two fans to win a pair of tickets to the Stanley Cup Visit on March 8th. Friday's game is the first of three in three days for a Mariners team that currently sits in third place in the North.

The week that was

Wednesday, Jan. 16th - NFL: 2, MNE: 0

In their final game of seven in a row between Canadien foes (Brampton/Newfoundland), a goaltending duel emerged between Brandon Halverson and Growlers netminder Michael Garteig. An early power play goal by Growlers All-Star Giorgio Estephan managed to be the game-winner when an empty-netter by Brady Ferguson turned out to be the only other goal of the game. The highlight of the night, however, belonged to Halverson, who made an improbably pad save on Zach O'Brien in the third period, that made #2 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays. FULL GAME RECAP, HIGHLGHTS, and HALVERSON'S SPORTSCENTER APPEARANCE

Friday, Jan. 18th - MAN: 0, MNE: 1

Determined to keep their run of no more than 2 straight losses alive, the Mariners battled Manchester in another low scoring game. Their scoreless streak reached five periods as for the first time, they proceeded into the third in a 0-0 game. Halverson was again fantastic, stopping 35 Monarchs shots through two periods. Midway through the third, Ryan Ferrill deflected home Jason Salvaggio's power play one-timer for what would be the only goal of the game. Halverson stayed perfect, stopping 43 for his first shutout of the season and the first in Mariners franchise history FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Transactions

-F Terrence Wallin was loaned to AHL Hartford

-The Mariners acquired D Jon Jutzi from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for future considerations

-D Zach Tolkinen was loaned to AHL Hartford

-F Terrence Wallin and D Zach Tolkinen were returned on loan from AHL Hartford

Coming up (all times Eastern)

Fri, Jan 25th vs. Manchester Monarchs - 7:15 PM (HOME)

Sat, Jan 26th @ Manchester Monarchs - 6:00 PM (AWAY)

Sun, Jan. 27th vs. Adirondack Thunder - 3:00 PM (HOME)

With their win on Friday, the Mariners opened up a little breathing room over Manchester, going three points up on the Monarchs. They also leapfrogged Reading into third place, by one point. The 3rd through 7th spots in the North Division are separated by just four points, with the Mariners six behind Adirondack for 2nd place. The top four teams will make the playoffs. In addition to the "White Out," on Friday, it's Maine Children's Cancer Program night, presented by Anthem. It's also "Local Business Night" and a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Sunday afternoon marks the third Sunday home game of the season (of nine) - the Mariners are 2-0 so far.

Fun Facts/Notes:

-The Mariners are now 4-0-0-0 against the Manchester Monarchs at home this season (6-2-0-0 overall)

-Ryan Ferrill is now the team leader in power play goals, with four (he has five total goals).

-Brandon Halverson stopped 70 of 71 shots last week, tying him for third in the ECHL with a .928 SV%.

-Today is the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic and Skills Showcase in Toledo, OH. Mariners All-Star representative Sean Day is not present, due to AHL call up. The game will air live at 7 PM ET on NHL Network.

