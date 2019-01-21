Vanwormer Nets Two Goals in ECHL All Star Game

January 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





TOLEDO, Ohio - Kansas City Mavericks forward Jared VanWormer scored two goals for the ECHL Western Conference team in the ECHL All Star Game Monday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. VanWormer also participated in the hardest shot competition for the Western Conference. He came in fourth place, with two shots registering 86 and 89 miles per hour. The Eastern Conference team ended up winning the All-Star tournament, with a 2-1 shootout win over the hosting Toledo Walleye's Team Fins.

VanWormer's first goal came at 2:19 of the second period and was assisted by the Indy Fuel's Alex Brooks. His second goal came just four minutes later. Brooks picked up another assist on the goal and Kalamazoo Wings forward was also credited with a helper on VanWormer's second tally.

The 26 year-old Traverse City, Michigan native has scored 14 goals and stacked up 16 assists for 30 points in 31 games this season. VanWormer is in his third season with the Mavericks. VanWormer was recently returned to the Mavs by the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League after a four-game PTO stint.

VanWormer played collegiately at Ferris State University. He joined the Mavericks following his senior year at Ferris State during the 2016-17 season.

The Mavericks return from the all star break this weekend, as they welcome the Utah Grizzlies to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a two-game weekend set Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26. This weekend, the Mavericks will be saluting our armed forces and active duty, veteran and retired military members for Military Appreciation Weekend. Special ticket offers are available to those who served or are currently serving in the military. Please visit kcmavericks.com/government for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.