Thunder Weekly, January 21st

Wichita, KS - Wichita played rival, Kansas City, twice this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 18th

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-0 W recap

Saturday, January 19th

Wichita at Kansas City, 6-5 W (OT) recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Saturday, January 26th

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, January 27th

Idaho at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 11-7-1-1

AWAY: 6-10-4-2

OVERALL: 17-17-5-3

Last 10: 2-6-2-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 42 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 18

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 31

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 46

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, +11

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 133

LAST WEEK - Wichita played the Kansas City Mavericks in a home-and-home series this past weekend. The Thunder shut down the Mavericks offense on Friday night and won by the final of 4-0. On Saturday, Wichita claimed a wild 6-5 overtime victory with Mark MacMillan scoring the game-winner.

MOVIN' ON UP - Wichita moved alone into fourth place over the weekend with a pair of wins against Kansas City. The Thunder have 42 points while the Mavericks have 41. Kansas City does have four games in hand on the Thunder, having only played 38 games to this point of the season.

SIX PACK - Mark MacMillan collected six points over the weekend. He had three assists on Friday night and recorded three more points (2g, 1a) on Saturday including the game-winner in overtime. He has points in three-straight games (3g, 4a).

MINUTEMAN - Steven Iacobellis has points in eight of his last nine games (5g, 8a). The University of Massachusetts product recorded a goal on Friday and followed that up with two more points (1g, 1a) on Saturday night.

WELCOME BACK - Stefan Fournier returned to the Thunder line-up on Friday night and had a solid weekend. He had a goal on Friday night and recorded two points on Saturday (1g, 1a). He also finished +4 over in the two games.

TEX MEX - Keoni Texeira has five points in his last two games (2g, 3a). He had a goal and an assist on Friday and followed that up with a goal and two assists on Saturday.

MOUNTAIN CLIMBING - Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule and will play their next nine games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

THUNDERBOLTS... Keoni Texeira is first in power play assists and second in power play points (20)...Stuart Skinner is tied for the league lead in shootout wins (3)...Ralph Cuddemi is tied for the league-lead with 11 power play goals...Steven Iacobellis is third in the league and second among rookies with 46 points (15g, 31a)...Wichita is first on the power play (22.3%)...Wichita is 11-4-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 10-1-1-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 7-3-5-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita hosts the Idaho Steelheads for a pair of games this weekend starting Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

