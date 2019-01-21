MacDonald and Hora Head to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday forward Josh MacDonald has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Lehigh Valley and defenseman Frank Hora has been recalled from loan by the Phantoms.

MacDonald scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season for the Royals Saturday vs. Wheeling and ranks second on Reading with 31 points. It is the first time the 24-year-old native of London, ON has signed a PTO with Lehigh Valley. The fourth-year professional is in his first season with the Flyers organization; he scored 10 goals (19 pts.) in 31 games for Quad City last season and finished 2017-18 playing overseas in Norway. His single-season high for goals is 23, when MacDonald skated for Rapid City and Quad City. For his career, the 5-foot-11, 190-lb. winger has 66 goals and 133 points in 184 games.

Hora is in his second professional season and has played in 38 games for Reading this campaign, generating seven assists. The Cheektowaga, NY native finished third among ECHL rookies with a plus-23 rating last campaign (1g, 14 pts., 62 GP) and also played in eight games with Lehigh Valley (+3 rating). Prior to signing with the Flyers organization, Hora captained Kitchener (OHL) in 2016-17 and played with future Phantoms teammates Justin Bailey and Connor Bunnaman. Hora stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 209 pounds.

The Royals return to the ice next Sat., Jan. 26 at 7:05 p.m. at Wheeling. The next Royals home game is Wed., Jan. 30 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m., featuring a postgame autograph session, pres. by Rieck's Printing.

