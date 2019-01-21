Grizzlies Fall 7-4 to Idaho on MLK Day

West Valley City, Utah - Caleb Herbert had 2 goals and Austin Carroll had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Grizzlies but it wasn't enough as the Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 7-4 at Maverik Center on the Martin Luther King Matinee showdown.

It was 2-2 after 1 period of play as Steve McParland scored his 14th goal of the season 5:50 into the contest for the Steelheads. Caleb Herbert and Austin Carroll each scored power play goals to make it a 2-1 game 12:31 into the first period. Idaho's Jeff King tied the game 2-2 late in the first period.

Offense was the name of the day in the second period. Idaho scored 3 unanswered goals in the period as Spencer Naas, Clint Lewis and Nolan Gluchowski each found the back of the net. Utah responded with Joey Raats first professional goal 16:38 into the 2nd period. Caleb Herbert scored a power play goal with 45 seconds left in the period to make it a 5-4 game. The Grizzlies went 3 for 6 on the power play.

The Steelheads got the 2nd goal of the game from Steve McParland 5:58 into the third period as Idaho took a 6-4 lead. Idaho added a late empty net goal from Brad McClure to win 7-4.

Ryan Faragher stopped 33 of 37 shots for the Steelheads while Joe Cannata stopped 18 of 24 for Utah.

The Grizzlies outshot Idaho 37-25 and that includes a 14 to 6 edge in the third period.

Utah begins a 6 game road trip this Friday against the Kansas City Mavericks. Face-off will be at 6:00 mountain time and the game can be heard on Classic Country AM 1370/104.3 FM HD-2 and at cc1370.com. Utah will play at K.C on Jan. 25-26, at Tulsa on Jan. 29-30 and at Wichita on Feb. 1-2.

Grizzlies notes: Nolan De Jong and Taylor Richart each had 2 assists for Utah. Eric Freschi got an assist for Utah. He has an assist in back to back games. Tim McGauley and JT Henke each had 1 assist.

3 stars of the game

1. Steve McParland (Idaho) - 2 goals, 1 assist. +3. 6 shots on goal.

2. Caleb Herbert (Utah) - 2 goals. 4 shots on goal.

3. Jeff King (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3.

