Stingrays Weekly Report - January 21

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL has hit the All-Star break and the South Carolina Stingrays carried positive momentum into their off week by taking two games from the Orlando Solar Bears over the weekend at the North Charleston Coliseum. Overall, the Rays went 2-2-0 in four home contests last week and sit in third place in the league's South Division with an overall record of 22-17-2 and 46 points. South Carolina continued their home excellence on special teams and now rank first in home power play percentage at 24.4% and second in home penalty killing percentage at 89.2%.

South Carolina will have time off to rest before their next game which is not until Sunday afternoon in Greenville. The Stingrays are 3-1-1 so far this season against the Swamp Rabbits in five previous meetings.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 22-17-2-0

LAST WEEK: 2-2-0-0

TUESDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Jacksonville Icemen scored twice in the opening minutes and held on the rest of the way for a 3-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forward Matt Pohlkamp picked up the only goal of the game for South Carolina in the second period, while goaltender Angus Redmond turned aside 26 saves for the Rays in a losing effort.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Angus Redmond made 38 saves and forwards Tad Kozun and Cam Askew each recorded three points as the South Carolina Stingrays dispatched the Orlando Solar Bears 4-1 on Friday night in the first of three games between the two teams this week at the North Charleston Coliseum. Kozun led the way for the Stingrays with two goals and an assist, while Askew assisted on both of Kozun's tallies and added an empty net goal to seal the victory for the Rays. For Redmond, it was his third win of the season over Orlando in three tries.

SATURDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 7, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Orlando Solar Bears scored the first five goals of the game and spoiled the annual Pack The House/Military Appreciation Night for the South Carolina Stingrays with a final score of 7-4 in front of a crowd of 9,676 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night. Forward Grant Besse had a goal and an assist in the game for South Carolina, while defender Kevin McKernan picked up two assists in a losing effort. Forwards Christian Horn, Matt Pohlkamp and Tad Kozun also scored goals in the game for the Stingrays.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Josh Gratton scored his first two goals as a member of the South Carolina Stingrays and Angus Redmond turned aside a career-high 39 shots in a 5-3 victory to secure a series win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon. Three Stingrays skaters registered multiple assists in the victory, including forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Tad Kozun, as well as defender Drew Baker.

THIS WEEK

Sunday, January 27 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 3 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 17 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 26 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Points: 43 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-8 - Kevin McKernan

Penalty Minutes: 79 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Shots On Goal: 151 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 8 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.85 - Adam Morrison

Save Percentage: 0.904 - Parker Milner, Angus Redmond

POHLKAMP'S STREAK HITS SIX

Forward Matt Pohlkamp has had points in six straight games for South Carolina and increased his streak with an assist on Kevin McKernan's first period goal Sunday afternoon. He also has goals in four of the six games and struck in three of the Rays' four home contests last week. The Baxter, Minn. native is on pace to surpass his goal total from last season when he found the back of the net 19 times in 70 games for the Quad City Mallards as a rookie. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Pohlkamp has 22 points overall (13g, 9a) in 40 games for South Carolina.

ANGUS COMES HIGHLY CERTIFIED

Goaltender Angus Redmond earned his fourth win of the season as a Stingray on Sunday, making a career-high 39 saves to defeat the Orlando Solar Bears. Since being reassigned to the team on Dec. 13, the netminder has earned four wins over Orlando and also helped South Carolina pick up points in overtime losses to Greenville Dec. 22 and Atlanta on Jan. 11. He has posted a goals-against average of 3.12 and a save percentage at 0.909 in nine total appearances.

GRATTON'S FIRST GOALS IN SC COME AT PERFECT TIME

Forward Josh Gratton scored his first goal as a member of the Stingrays late in the third period of Sunday afternoon's game vs. Orlando to break a 3-3 tie with 3:20 remaining. He then added his second to give South Carolina some insurance in the final minute of play with just 16 seconds to go in the game. The veteran has now posted seven points in his first nine contests with the Stingrays. Sunday's two-goal effort was his first multi-point game of the year.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, January 30 to face the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

