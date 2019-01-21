Outdoor Hockey Returns to Fifth Third Field

January 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH - The game of hockey will return to its roots for a second time in the Glass City, as the Toledo Walleye announce plans to host Winterfest presented by ProMedica in December of 2020.

The winter celebration will include a wide variety of community events, featuring outdoor hockey games being played at Fifth Third Field.

"Winterfest captured a moment and turned the spotlight on Toledo when we hosted the event in 2014-15," says President and CEO of Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye Joe Napoli. "We received tremendous support and I can't wait to showcase our city now, five years later, with the addition of Hensville, Promenade Park, Middlegrounds Metropark, rooftop bars, new restaurants and so much more by 2020. The first Winterfest had such a collaborative spirit and we're excited to see what our community partners can do this time."

Toledo is the first and only city in the ECHL to host an outdoor hockey game. More than 50,000 people attended the various events when the Walleye hosted their first Winterfest from December 26, 2014 through January 4, 2015, which included the first two outdoor games in ECHL history:

Two Walleye Outdoor Games: 22,300

Fanfest: 6,200

Open Skates: 10,000

Private Skate Parties: 1,000

Youth Hockey: 10,800 (145 Youth teams)

High School Hockey: 2,500

College Hockey: 5,000

"ProMedica is excited to be the title sponsor of the Walleye Winterfest once again," said Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica. "It's a fantastic community event that brings tens of thousands of people out to watch outdoor hockey and partake in holiday-related activities while experiencing and contributing to the positive transformation that continues in downtown Toledo."

The dates and events for Winterfest in December of 2020 will be announced at a later time.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.