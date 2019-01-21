Komets Break for ECHL All-Star Classic

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets are on All-Star break until Thursday this week as the ECHL presents the 2009 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Toledo Monday at 7pm ET at the Huntington Center. The game will air live exclusively on the NHL Network.

Representing the Komets will be forward Justin Hodgman who has also been selected captain, and equipment managers Joe Franke and Aaron Franke were chosen to managing the locker room for the All-Stars.

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL Players, and showcasing the future of hockey as they develop in the League.

About last week-- The Komets earned two points going 0-1-2 and completed the week with a 21-16-3 record and 45 points after 40 games. Wednesday the week began with a wild affair as the Komets scored their most goals in a game this season at eight and allowed their most goals of the season at 10 to the visiting Kalamazoo Wings. Friday in Fort Wayne the Komets rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period to force overtime but dropped the OT 3-2 to the Indy Fuel. Sunday the Komets picked up a point in a 3-2 shootout loss at Toledo.

For the week-- Matthew Weis (2g, 2a) and Marco Roy (1g, 3a) led with four points each. Anthony Petruzzelli, Brady Shaw and J.C. Campagna each scored two goals and added an assist for three-point weeks and Ryan Lowney (2a) Jamie Schaafsma (1g, 1a), Mason Baptista (2a) and Oskari Halme (a) earned two points each while Craig Cescon potted his first goal of the campaign. Goaltender Lukas Hafner appeared in two games (0-0-1) while goalie Eric Levine was re-signed by the Komets during the week and started Sunday's game at Toledo and made 35 saves on 37 shots, stopped a rare penalty shot attempt and faced five shooters in the shootout allowing one goal.

Komet leaders-- Justin Hodgman and Jake Kamrass lead with 39 points, Hodgman leads with 27 assists and 11 power play points, Kamrass leads with +10, J.C. Campagna leads with 19 goals and four game winners, Brady Shaw leads with 149 shots and Taylor Crunk leads with 83 penalty minutes

Streaking Komets-- Marco Roy has a six-game point streak (3g, 6a), Mason Baptista has a five-game road point streak (2g, 4a), Brady Shaw has a three-game point streak (1g, 2a), Jake Kamrass has a three-game point streak (1g, 3a) and a league high 12-game home point streak (6g, 10a).

Milestones-- Coach Gary Graham coached his 400th regular season Fort Wayne/ECHL game Sunday at Toledo.

The week ahead-- The Komets get back into action Friday with a trip to Indy for a 7:35pm faceoff at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Sunday the Komets travel to Wheeling to face the Nailers at 3:05pm.

