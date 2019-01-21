ECHL Transactions - January 21

January 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 21, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Drew Baker, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Trey Phillips, D returned from bereavement leave

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Kamrass, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Cederholm, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete Everett Clark, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Chris Carlisle, D returned from loan to Belleville [1/16]

Rapid City:

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

South Carolina:

Add Parker Milner, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F recalled by Hershey

Delete Gordon Defiel, G traded to Indy

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.