ECHL Transactions - January 21
January 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 21, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Drew Baker, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Trey Phillips, D returned from bereavement leave
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Kamrass, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Cederholm, D assigned by Manitoba
Delete Everett Clark, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Chris Carlisle, D returned from loan to Belleville [1/16]
Rapid City:
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
South Carolina:
Add Parker Milner, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F recalled by Hershey
Delete Gordon Defiel, G traded to Indy
