Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 21

Tulsa finishes road trip with 8 out of 10 possible points, as Oilers prepare for five game home stand.

OVERALL RECORD: 23-13-6

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0

RESULTS

Wednesday, Jan. 16 - Tulsa 4, Utah 1, (Maverik Center - West Valley City, UT)

>> The Tulsa Oilers continued on their ten-day road trip to face the Utah Grizzlies for the first time this season. Riding a 13-2 shots advantage, the Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead in the opener, thanks to goals from Scott Henegar and Charlie Sampair. Tulsa grew its advantage to 3-0 when Jared Thomas scored on the power play in the middle frame, and following Utah's only goal early in the third, Alex Kromm sealed the Oilers' victory with an empty net goal to make it 4-1. Tulsa held Utah to a season-low 14 shots for the game.

Friday, Jan. 18 - Tulsa 7, Utah 3 (Maverik Center - West Valley City, UT)

>> While the Grizzlies responded Friday with an early 9-3 shots advantage, Evan Fitzpatrick kept the game scoreless with several big saves before Sam Wilbur and Ian McNulty could provide back-to-back first period power play goals. McNulty added a second marker to make it 3-0 for Tulsa, chasing Grizzlies starting goalie Joe Cannata before the first period buzzer. Eric Drapluk and Scott Henegar both scored in the final five minutes of the middle stanza, and Adam Pleskach added a power play goal early in the third to bring the Oilers' lead to 6-0. Utah mustered up two power play goals to bring its deficit back down to four, but Jared Thomas scored a fourth power play tally to give Tulsa its season-high seventh goal of the game in an eventual 7-3 rout.

Saturday, Jan. 19 - Utah 4, Tulsa 1 (Maverik Center - West Valley City, UT)

>> In the series finale, the Oilers held a 15-11 shots advantage through a scoreless first period, but the Grizzlies scored back-to-back goals in the middle stanza on odd-man rushes to go up 2-0 after 40 minutes. Utah added an insurance goal midway through the third, before Tulsa's Charlie Sampair spoiled the shutout bid of Grizzlies goaltender Joe Cannata on an Oilers power play. Jake Marchment, who scored the Grizzlies first goal, added an empty-net tally to help Utah salvage two points for the week, snapping Tulsa's six-game winning streak.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Jan. 25 - Allen vs Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Saturday, Jan. 26 - Allen vs Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday, Jan. 27 - Allen vs Tulsa, 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

ON THE MOVE

- 1/18 - Ryan Tesink (F) loaned to San Antonio (AHL).

- 1/16 - Jared Thomas (F) loaned to Tulsa from San Diego (AHL).

- 1/16 - Scott Moldenhauer (D) loaned to Tulsa from San Diego (AHL)

FAST FACTS

- Jared Thomas has points in 13 of his last 15 games (8 goals, 11 assists).

- Charlie Sampair has 3 game-winning goals in the last 6 games.

- Ian McNulty had two multi-goal games during Tulsa's 5-game road trip.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa has won 10 of its last 12 games since December 28.

- The Oilers have outscored their opponents 47-22 during that stretch.

- Tulsa's 4 power play goals Friday were the most it has scored in a game this season.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 40 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 19 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 21 - Adam Pleskach

PLUS/MINUS: +16 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 104 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 4 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 2 - Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 6 - Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 170 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 14 - Devin Williams*

GAA: 2.23 - Devin Williams*

SAVE %: .913 - Devin Williams*

* - Loaned to San Antonio (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 24/176 (13.6%) - 24th in the ECHL

Last Week - 6/21 (28.6%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 129/156 (82.7%) - 16th in the ECHL

Last Week - 14/16 (87.5%)

LAST DROPS

Adam Pleskach is tied for second in franchise history with Doug Lawrence after scoring his 153rd goal in an Oilers uniform Friday at Utah. Pleskach is 11th in the ECHL with 40 points and 4th with 19 goals. He also leads the league with 170 shots on goal...Charlie Sampair leads the league with 6 game-winning goals. He's scored five game-winners since December 28th, when Tulsa snapped out of an 11-game losing skid...Steven Kaunisto is 15th among ECHL defenseman with 23 points, and has the most game-winning goals with 4...Kyle Rhodes is in 3rd among ECHL defensemen with 10 goals...Tulsa is the only ECHL team without a regulation loss (15-0-4) when scoring the first goal...The Oilers have allowed the fewest shots per game (26.07) in the league.

OUTSIDERS HOUSE MUSEUM NIGHT - FRIDAY, JAN. 25

Friday's game between the Tulsa Oilers and Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center will be the 2nd Annual "Outsiders Night". The Oilers will wear special jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game with proceeds benefiting the Outsiders House Museum Project.

YORK PLUMBING YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY - SATURDAY, JAN. 26

Make sure to arrive early for Saturday's game between Tulsa and Allen at the BOK Center. The first 1,000 kids under 12 will receive a free youth Oilers jersey, presented by York Plumbing. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. game.

POSTGAME SKATE - SUNDAY, JAN. 27

The Oilers and Americans wrap up the weekend series with a Sunday matinee at 4:05 p.m. Come out to the game and stick around after for a postgame skate with the Oilers players on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center.

