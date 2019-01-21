'Blades Weekly: Back from the West; IceMen up Next

ESTERO, Fla. - Back from their only Western Conference games of the regular season, the Florida Everblades (28-8-5-0, 61 pts.) now prepare for three straight games against the Jacksonville Icemen, a stretch that starts with a home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

This past weekend, Florida squared off with the Mountain Division's Rapid City Rush for the first time in franchise history. Thanks to a pair of dominating performances from rookie netminder Jeremy Helvig, Florida earned four of six possible points in the three-game set to keep their hold on first place in the ECHL in terms of points. Helvig allowed just one goal in two starts in the series and finished with a .979 save percentage en route to two wins.

The Everblades resume South Division play this week with the start of a stretch of three straight games against the Jacksonville Icemen. Through seven meetings this season, Florida holds a 4-2-1-0 record against the Icemen, including an undefeated 3-0-0 mark at home. With Jacksonville currently sitting in second in the division, the 'Blades have a chance to widen their lead in the South Division race.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Jan. 16 | at Rapid City Rush - W, 4-0

Jan. 18 | at Rapid City Rush - L, 2-3

Jan. 19 | at Rapid City Rush - W, 5-1

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Jan. 25 | vs. Jacksonville Icemen | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Jan. 26 | at Jacksonville Icemen | 7 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Arena

'BLADES BIOS

Helvig continued his hot streak between the pipes for Florida over the weekend and now has a 10-game personal win streak. That winning streak is the longest by a 'Blades goaltender in the last 13 seasons dating back to the 2006-07 campaign.

Forward Joe Cox, who will represent Florida at Monday's 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, tabbed his fourth multi-goal and 10th multi-point game of the season on Saturday and is tied for sixth in the ECHL in scoring with 42 points (17g-25a).

Last season's ECHL Plus Performer of the Year, Logan Roe leads the ECHL in plus-minus rating again this season with a +36 mark.

Nathan Perkovich registered the game-winning tally in Saturday's 5-1 win over Rapid City and is second in the ECHL with his five game-winning goals.

QUICK HITS

The 'Blades have dropped consecutive games in regulation just once this year. With Saturday's win on the heels of the loss on Friday, the 'Blades are now 11-1-1 following either a regulation or overtime loss.

Florida leads the league in both goals for per game (4.00) and goals against per game (2.41). The 'Blades have limited an opponent to less than three goals in six of their last nine games and have two shutouts in that stretch.

The Everblades recorded a shorthanded goal in Saturday's series finale against Rapid City and are tied for second in the league with six shorthanded goals in road games.

Second periods have been synonymous with success for the 'Blades. Florida is a league-leading +30 in goal differential in the middle frame this year, a goal differential that is 14 goals higher than the next closest team.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades: 28-8-5-0, 61 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 23-16-1-0, 47 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays: 22-17-2-0, 46 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 20-17-3-0, 43 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 16-21-2-3, 37 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 14-24-3-2, 33 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 12-19-5-1, 30 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Kyle Platzer (18)

A: Joe Cox (25)

PTS: Cox (42)

+/-: Logan Roe (+36)

SH: John McCarron (136)

GAA: Jeremy Helvig (2.19)

SV%: Helvig (.918)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Marvel Night (Jan. 25) - Join the 'Blades for Marvel Night and a Bottomless Popcorn Friday when Florida takes on its in-state rival the Jacksonville Icemen! There will be a special pregame Marvel Feast with Marvel characters Captain America and Black Panther, featuring an all-inclusive ticket with food and drink. Tickets for the Marvel Feast also include an Everblades swag bag. For tickets and more information about the Marvel Feast, contact Ali O'Connor at 239-948-7825 ext. 1500.

EVERBLADES 2018-19 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online here.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

