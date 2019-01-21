Swamp Rabbits Weekly

January 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





WEEKLY RECAP

The bump in the road continued for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who hosted the Atlanta Gladiators at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a pair of games. Unfortunately, the Swamp Rabbits ran into the Glads at the highest point of their season. Goaltender Sean Bonar stole the show throughout the weekend by stopping 52 of 53 shots fired towards the Atlanta net and keeping Greenville's struggling offense at bay.

The Glads utilized a strong defensive effort throughout Friday night's game, and struck twice in the second period to pull ahead and stay ahead. Bonar was a perfect 30-for-30 to pick up the win for the Gladiators, and it was his second shutout of the season.

Greenville broke the ice in the second period of Saturday's game thanks to Brendan Harms, and cut the Atlanta lead in half. But it was the Glads who held on to the Swamp Rabbits' final push, 13 shots on goal, and picked up the weekend sweep.

1/18 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - L 3-0

1/19 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - L 2-1

FAMILY DENTAL HEALTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Garrett Bartus - 1 GP | 0-1-0 2.04 GAA .943 sv%

While he did not get the win on Saturday night, Garrett Bartus did just about everything for the Swamp Rabbits to be in that position. He stopped 33 of 35 shots fired his way in about 59 minutes of action, including several big saves to keep it close throughout.

RABBIT TAILS

Johno May is set to take part in the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic tonight (televised on the NHL Network at 7:00 p.m.) from the Huntington Center in Toledo. The All-Star Classic features a 3-on-3 tournament, and a skills competition between rounds. May will compete in the hardest shot contest.

The Swamp Rabbits are aided by a home-heavy portion of the schedule. Five of the next six games will be at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with the one exception being just 90 minutes down the road in Duluth, Georgia.

The new year has been kind to forward Brendan Harms. Since the turn of the calendar, Harms has scored five goals and two assists, giving him 16 points in 22 games since his acquisition from Utah. His next game on Friday will be the 100th of his ECHL career.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, January 25 | vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:00 p.m. | Manufacturing Night

Sunday, January 27 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 3:00 p.m. | Stomper's Birthday

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades (28-8-5) - 61 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (23-16-1) - 47 pts

South Carolina Stingrays (22-17-2) - 46 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (20-17-3) - 43 pts

Norfolk Admirals (16-21-5) - 37 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-24-5) - 33 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (12-19-6) - 30 pts

ECHL Stories from January 21, 2019

