Swamp Rabbits Weekly
January 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
WEEKLY RECAP
The bump in the road continued for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who hosted the Atlanta Gladiators at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a pair of games. Unfortunately, the Swamp Rabbits ran into the Glads at the highest point of their season. Goaltender Sean Bonar stole the show throughout the weekend by stopping 52 of 53 shots fired towards the Atlanta net and keeping Greenville's struggling offense at bay.
The Glads utilized a strong defensive effort throughout Friday night's game, and struck twice in the second period to pull ahead and stay ahead. Bonar was a perfect 30-for-30 to pick up the win for the Gladiators, and it was his second shutout of the season.
Greenville broke the ice in the second period of Saturday's game thanks to Brendan Harms, and cut the Atlanta lead in half. But it was the Glads who held on to the Swamp Rabbits' final push, 13 shots on goal, and picked up the weekend sweep.
1/18 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - L 3-0
1/19 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - L 2-1
FAMILY DENTAL HEALTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Garrett Bartus - 1 GP | 0-1-0 2.04 GAA .943 sv%
While he did not get the win on Saturday night, Garrett Bartus did just about everything for the Swamp Rabbits to be in that position. He stopped 33 of 35 shots fired his way in about 59 minutes of action, including several big saves to keep it close throughout.
RABBIT TAILS
Johno May is set to take part in the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic tonight (televised on the NHL Network at 7:00 p.m.) from the Huntington Center in Toledo. The All-Star Classic features a 3-on-3 tournament, and a skills competition between rounds. May will compete in the hardest shot contest.
The Swamp Rabbits are aided by a home-heavy portion of the schedule. Five of the next six games will be at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with the one exception being just 90 minutes down the road in Duluth, Georgia.
The new year has been kind to forward Brendan Harms. Since the turn of the calendar, Harms has scored five goals and two assists, giving him 16 points in 22 games since his acquisition from Utah. His next game on Friday will be the 100th of his ECHL career.
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, January 25 | vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:00 p.m. | Manufacturing Night
Sunday, January 27 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 3:00 p.m. | Stomper's Birthday
SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS
Florida Everblades (28-8-5) - 61 pts
Jacksonville Icemen (23-16-1) - 47 pts
South Carolina Stingrays (22-17-2) - 46 pts
Orlando Solar Bears (20-17-3) - 43 pts
Norfolk Admirals (16-21-5) - 37 pts
Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-24-5) - 33 pts
Atlanta Gladiators (12-19-6) - 30 pts
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2019
- Komets Break for ECHL All-Star Classic - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, January 21 - Wheeling Nailers
- Wings Weekly: Shootout Victory Sends Wings into All-Star Break on High Note - Kalamazoo Wings
- MacDonald and Hora Head to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 21 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Gladiators Blank Swamp Rabbits
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Florida Rides Insane Shooting Percentage, Beats Rabbits
- 'Blades Vanquish Swamp Rabbits