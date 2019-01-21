Grizzlies Homestand Ends Today

West Valley City, Utah - Guns N Hoses night on Saturday, January 19th was a success at 10,529 fans attended the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers.

The Grizzlies wore specialty jersey's for Guns N Hoses night, which had the names of fallen police officers and firefighters. Those jersey's were auctioned off after the game, where over 16 thousand dollars were raised in the auction. An anonymous donor purchased the jersey's that had particular sentimental value to the Romrell family, Burchett family and the Johnson family. That donor is giving those jersey's to those families.

The Grizzlies would like to give a special recognition to Home Sweet Home for the specialty jersey's that were worn for Guns N Hoses night.

Utah concludes a 4 game homestand on Monday with the annual MLK matinee 1 pm face-off vs the Idaho Steelheads. It's the first Maverik Monday of the season, where it's buy one get one free when you show your Maverik Adventure Card at the Maverik Center box office.

It's the 9th season meeting between the division rival Steelheads. The teams have split 4 different 2 game series so far this season. Caleb Herbert has 6 goals and 5 assists in 8 games vs Idaho this season. JT Henke has 5 goals in 3 games vs Idaho this season. Austin Carroll has 4 assists vs Idaho and Taylor Richart has 1 goal and 4 assists vs the Steelheads.

Utah is in a close battle in the Mountain Division as they are in 3rd place with 50 standings points, trailing the Oilers, who have 53 points and the Idaho Steelheads, who have 52 points. Utah has the 2nd best winning percentage in the division at .658.

Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office. You can catch the MLK 1 pm game on ECHL.TV.

While the government shutdown continues, the Grizzlies are offering free admission to Grizzlies games! This offer is valid for up to 5 tickets per person when you present a government ID at the box office.

Games This year vs Idaho

Utah 3 @ Idaho 7 (Dec 22 2018) Final

Utah 5 @ Idaho 1 (Dec 21 2018) Final

Utah 5 @ Idaho 1 (Dec 8 2018) Final

Utah 2 @ Idaho 4 (Dec 7 2018) Final

Idaho 3 @ Utah 2 (Oct 27 2018) Final OT

Idaho 2 @ Utah 3 (Oct 26 2018) Final

Utah 2 @ Idaho 1 (Oct 20 2018) Final

Utah 5 @ Idaho 6 (Oct 19 2018) Final OT

Promotions Next Homestand

February 6th vs Idaho Steelheads - Wendy's Wednesday: $10 ticket coupon from any participating Wendy's location.

February 8th vs Idaho Steelheads - AFCU Friday: Tickets start at $8 for AFCU members paying with America First Credit Union debit/credit card at the box office. Girl Scout Night.

February 9th vs Idaho Steelheads - Grizzbee's Birthday, Date Night Special.

February 15th-16th vs Kansas City Mavericks - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler. Friday the 15th is also 104 Weddings on Ice presented by Z104.

Games This Week

January 21st vs Idaho Steelheads - 1:00 pm. ECHL.TV.

January 25th at Kansas City Mavericks - 6:00 pm. Classic Country 1370/104.3 FM HD-2.

January 26th at Kansas City Mavericks - 6:00 pm. Classic Country 1370/104.3 FM HD-2.

Last Week Recap

January 16th vs Tulsa Oilers - 4-1 loss. Austin Carroll 11th goal. Kevin Carr was 23 of 26 saves. Utah only 14 shots on goal, outshot 27-14.

January 18th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7-3 loss. Tim McGauley, Jake Marchment and Turner Ottenbreit each scored. Tulsa 4-9 on the power play. Grizzlies outshot Oilers 39-27. Josh Dickinson and Caleb Herbert each had 2 assists.

January 19th vs Tulsa Oilers - 4-1 win. Attendance was 10,529 on Guns N Hoses night. Joe Cannata 32 of 33 saves. Jake Marchment had 2 goals. Jack Walker and Mike Economos also scored for Utah. Gage Ausmus and Nolan De Jong each were a +3.

Jake Marchment has been good for the Grizzlies as of late. He has 3 goals in his last 2 games, including a 2 goal performance last Saturday vs Tulsa. Marchment has 11 goals and 10 assists in 30 games this season.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-2 vs Tulsa.

Grizzlies lost 4-1 on January 16th vs Tulsa. Grizzlies lost 7-3 on January 18th vs Tulsa. Grizzlies won 4-1 vs Tulsa on January 19th.

Overall record: 23-11-3-1

Home record: 14-6-1

Road record: 9-5-2-1

This Week's Games: (Utah is home vs Idaho on January 21st and at Kansas City on January 25th and 26th.)

Last 10 games: Utah is 6-4.

Roster Moves Last 7 Days: Grizzlies claimed forward Eric Freschi off waivers from the Wichita Thunder. Freschi had 1 assist in 3 games last week vs Tulsa. Forward Josh Dickinson played in all 3 games for Utah last week after coming over from the Colorado Eagles. Dickinson was sent back to Colorado on January 20th. Travis Barron went from the Grizzlies to the Eagles on January 14th.

League Leaders

Joe Cannata leads the league with 4 shutouts. Caleb Herbert is tied for 4th in the league with 19 goals on the season. Herbert is tied for 8th with 41 points.

Images from this story

