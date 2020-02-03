Manitoba Moose Weekly: February 3, 2020

WEEK IN REVIEW

Friday, January 31: Manitoba 4 at Rockford 3

The Moose claimed a 4-3 shootout victory against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday. The clubs exchanged goals as JC Lipon and Kristian Reichel scored for the Moose. Lipon tallied his second of the evening in third period to give the Moose the 3-2 lead however Brandon Hagel notched the equalizer for the IceHogs which sent the game to overtime. The matchup was decided in a shootout with Lipon scoring the game-winning tally for the Moose.

Saturday, February 1: Manitoba 2 at Chicago 5

The Moose lost a 5-2 decision against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. The Wolves scored three goals in the second period to gain the 3-0 advantage. Seth Griffith and Kristian Reichel scored a goal each in the third period to get the Moose within one. In the final minute of the game, the Wolves scored two empty net goals to secure their victory.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Chicago Wolves*

Thursday, Feb. 6

7:00 p.m. CT

at Chicago Wolves**

Friday, Feb. 7

7:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose will face off against the Chicago Wolves in back-to-back matchups on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at moosehockey.com/tickets. The Moose will host its 20th Season Game on Friday. Fans can commemorate the event by taking home their own Jimmy Roy replica mini banner. The giveaway item is available to the first 3,000 fans through the doors at Bell MTS Place.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 45 19 14 33 24 -4

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

34 JC Lipon 48 11 15 26 98 1

13 Kristian Vesalainen 48 10 14 24 10 -15

48 Andrei Chibisov 46 7 17 24 73 -13

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 18-18-0 2.86 .913 2

1 Eric Comrie 6-6-0 2.73 .913 0

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Lipon Called Game

With two goals in Friday's contest, JC Lipon moved into a tie with C.J. Suess for second on the Moose goal list with 11 tallies. He was the fourth player on the team to reach double digits on the season. It's the fifth consecutive season the Regina, Sask. product has scored at least 10 goals. With 26 points on the season, Lipon has already matched his offensive production from the 2018-19 campaign in 13 less games. Lipon's winner last night was his first shootout attempt since scoring a shootout winner for the St. John's IceCaps on Feb. 11, 2015. The veteran winger has scored on three of his eight career shootout attempts.

Working Overtime

It took the Moose 47 games to make their first appearance in a shootout. JC Lipon's winner in the skills competition gave Manitoba its fifth in win requiring more than 60 minutes this season. The Moose are the only team in the AHL undefeated after regulation. Unfortunately for the Moose, their five trips to extra time are tied for the least in the AHL. Focusing in on the shootout, last night's win was Manitoba's first in the shootout since Jan. 5, 2019. The Moose only appeared in two shootouts between the wins.

An Opponent He Likes to Face

Skyler McKenzie has been productive against the Wolves this season, collecting five points (1G, 4A) in six games against the club. The forward has been solid against division rivals with six of his goals and all of his assists coming against Central teams. The Sherwood Park, Alta. native has posted 22 points (9G, 13A) in 45 during the 2019-20 campaign. McKenzie is enjoying a breakout season, posting AHL career highs in goals, assists and points.

Moose 20th Season Celebrations

The Moose lead off Friday's 20th Season Game by retiring Jimmy Roy's number 21 prior to puck drop. Roy played nine seasons for the Moose. He is the franchise leader in games played (603) and penalty minutes (1,434), while ranking second in goals (101), shots on goal (1,096), game-winning goals (17) and shorthanded goals (10). Roy is the second player to see his jersey retired by the Moose, following former captain Mike Keane. Moose players will wear a special edition jersey honouring the evolving look of the team during its 20 seasons in Manitoba.

Who's Trending?

Kristian Reichel scored in back-to-back tilts for Manitoba on Friday and Saturday. The forward has collected 11 points (7G, 4A) in 26 games during the 2019-20 campaign. The Litvinov, Czech Republic native was sidelined for 21 games this season due to injury however Reichel has taken advantage of his time on the ice marking new AHL career highs this season with seven goals and 11 points.

