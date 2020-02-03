Anaheim Ducks Recall Sprong
February 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Daniel Sprong from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), has collected 1-1=2 points in eight games with Anaheim this season. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong earned 9-15=24 points in 31 games with the Gulls in 2019-20. At the time of his recall, Sprong led San Diego in assists and shots on goal (98), ranked second in points and points-per-game (0.77), and tied for third in goals.
