Gustavsson Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month

Belleville Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson has been named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

The Swedish netminder put up a 4-0-1 record with a 1.78 GAA and a .942 save percentage in five starts. He also recorded his first career AHL shutout Jan. 20 in a 3-0 win in Rockford.

Gustavsson stopped 28 shots in a 5-3 win over Lehigh Valley on Jan. 4, his only home appearance of the month. He came back with 35 saves in a 5-1 victory at Rochester on Jan. 10, and turned aside 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss at Manitoba on Jan. 15. Gustavsson made 23 saves in the win at Rockford and registered 26 stops in the Senators' 5-2 win at Utica on Jan. 24.

The 21-year-old is 12-5-2 in 19 appearances for Belleville this season, with a 3.24 GAA, an .891 save percentage and one shutout. In 57 AHL games with Belleville, he's posted a record of 26-25-4. The Skelleftea, Sweden, native won a silver medal with Sweden and was named the tournament's top goaltender at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Iowa Wild forward Gerald Mayhew was named January's player of the month while Springfield Thunderbirds forward Owen Tippett won the rookie of the month award.

