P-Bruins Forward Jack Studnicka Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The American Hockey League announced today, February 3, that Providence Bruins forward Jack Studnicka has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 2, 2020.

A second-round draft pick (53rd overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Studnicka scored three goals and added two assists for five points in just two games with the P-Bruins last week.

"We're all very excited for Jack," said Providence Bruins Head Coach Jay Leach. "He's asked to do a lot and he certainly is doing a lot for this team. He's playing a 200- foot game. He plays a lot of minutes for us and obviously is being rewarded with his production. That stems from his hard work and willingness to go to the dirty areas, get pucks, and get them to the net. He's been someone who has generated all year for us, but he's certainly taking it a step further as we move along here."

The rookie forward kicked the week off with a five-point performance during last Monday's AHL All-Star Challenge in Ontario, California, scoring three goals and adding two assists in the round-robin tournament. He capped off his first AHL All-Star Classic by scoring the game-winning goal in the Atlantic Division's 3-1 victory over the Central Division in the championship game.

Following his time in California, Studnicka returned to the P-Bruins and scored the team's lone goal in a 3-1 loss at Binghamton on Friday. He followed that up with his first career four-point performance, scoring two goals and adding two assists, to lead Providence to a 6-2 win at Syracuse on Saturday.

Studnicka currently leads Providence with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 46 games this season and is tied for the team-lead in goals. His 35 points also rank sixth amongst AHL rookies. The 20-year-old has recorded five shorthanded goals this season as well, which leads the AHL.

