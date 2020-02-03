Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Carl Grundstrom from Ontario and assigned forward Matt Luff to the Reign.

Grundstrom has collected 20 points (9-11=20) from 30 games played this season with Ontario. The Umea, Sweden native appeared in nine games earlier this season with the Kings, posting four points (0-4=4) and a plus-2 rating. Acquired from Toronto last season, the 22-year-old winger has picked up 10 points (5-5=10) from 24 games played with the Kings over the past two seasons.

Luff has five points (1-4=5) from 18 games played with the Kings this season, and appeared in one game in his most recent NHL recall. The 22-year-old forward has collected 12 points (5-7=12), and a plus-4 rating, from 18 AHL games with the Reign this season. In his professional career, Luff has skated in 123 career games with Ontario, and has amassed 73 points (28-45=73).

Additionally, the Reign have signed forward Giovanni Fiore to a PTO. The Laval, QC native has collected 49 points (29-20=49) from 122 career AHL games with San Diego, Tucson and Toronto and has one goal from four AHL games played this season with the Marlies.

