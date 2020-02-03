Wolf Pack Weekly, February 3-9

The Wolf Pack (26-11-4-5, 61 pts.) split a home-and-home set with their I-91 rivals the Springfield Thunderbirds, topping the Thunderbirds 6-3 Friday night at the XL Center before falling by a 2-0 score the next night in Springfield. A trio of rookies had big games in Friday's win, with Ryan Dmowski striking for his first multiple-point game in the AHL with two scores, Joey Keane notching his first three-point effort as a pro with a goal and two assists, and Vitaly Kravtsov adding two assists, for his first multiple-point outing in North American pro.

This week:

The Wolf Pack finish a run of three straight games against Springfield Wednesday night at the XL Center, with faceoff at 7:00. After that, the club makes its second journey of the season down to Charlotte, NC, for dates Friday night (7:00) and Saturday night (6:00) with the Checkers.

Wednesday, February 5 vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

This is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40.

This is also a "Suit to Sweater Wednesday", offered in partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID).

If the Wolf Pack win this game, they set a new franchise record for consecutive home wins. The Wolf Pack have currently triumphed in 11 straight at home, tying a team mark that was set from December 17, 2004 through February 18, 2005.

Saturday's 2-0 win over the Wolf Pack in Springfield was the Thunderbirds' first victory in five meetings between the two clubs this season. The Wolf Pack are 3-0-0-0 at home vs. Springfield on the year.

Thunderbird winger Dryden Hunt scored in both games against the Wolf Pack this past weekend and brings a three-game goal-scoring streak (3-1-4) into this contest.

Springfield has won five of its last seven games and 10 of its last 14, and the Thunderbirds enter this week tied with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the fourth spot in the Atlantic Division.

Tickets for this game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Friday, February 7 at the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina) at Bojangles' Coliseum, 7:00 PM

The Checkers (25-17-3-0, 53 pts.) stopped a three-game losing streak in their last action, a 4-3 win at Toronto Saturday. Charlotte comes into the week one point out of an Atlantic Division playoff spot.

The Wolf Pack and Checkers have met four times previously this season, and the home teams have been perfect in the season series thus far. The Wolf Pack lost two earlier visits to Charlotte by a combined margin of 13-4, December 17 and 18.

Checker forward Morgan Geekie (15-16-31 in 42 GP) has scored in three straight games (3-1-4) and five of the last six (6-3-9), and has at least a point in 11 consecutive contests (8-6-14), the longest current such streak in the AHL.

Broadcast - live on-line at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WZGM. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, February 8 at the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina) at Bojangles' Coliseum, 6:00 PM

The Checkers are 12-9-1-0 on home ice for the year, and the Wolf Pack, who have never won in 12 all-time visits to Charlotte (0-12-0-0), are 7-10-4-3 on the road.

Broadcast - live on-line at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WZGM. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

Phil DiGiuseppe - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers February 2.

Pack Tracks:

Friday, February 14, when the Wolf Pack host the Laval Rocket at 7:15 PM, it's "Love Is Love Night" at the XL Center, as the Wolf Pack celebrates love for hockey, pride and diversity. The Wolf Pack will be wearing specialty pride jerseys, which will be auctioned off in the second intermission, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Connecticut Gay and Lesbian Collective, the Hartford Gay Men's Chorus and Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. After this Wednesday night, the next Hat Trick Pack game is next Wednesday, February 12, a 7:00 battle with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack are offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). After this Wednesday night, the Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is next Wednesday, February 12, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins invade the XL Center for a 7:00 game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is February 14, when they entertain the Laval Rocket in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

