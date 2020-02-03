T-Birds F Owen Tippett Named CCM/AHL Rookie of Month for January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today Springfield Thunderbirds forward Owen Tippett has been named the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month after he registered seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 10 games for Springfield during January.

Tippett notched the game-winning goal in a 3-2 decision at Utica on Jan. 3 before establishing personal bests with three assists and four points in the Thunderbirds' 6-3 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 4. He had a goal in a 4-1 win at Syracuse on Jan. 17, and registered a goal and an assist in the final minute of regulation as Springfield rallied for a 6-5 overtime win at Providence on Jan. 19. Tippett tallied a goal and two assists and earned first-star honors in a 6-2 win over Bridgeport on Jan. 25, and closed the month by traveling to Ontario, Calif., to represent the Thunderbirds at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Tippett, Florida's first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, ranks second among all AHL rookies in scoring with 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 46 games for Springfield this season. The 20-year-old native of Peterborough, Ont., currently leads the Thunderbirds in goals, assists, points, plus/minus rating (plus-12, tied), power-play goals (seven) and game-winners (four).

The T-Birds embark on a five-game road trip, beginning with a Wednesday rematch in Hartford, the team's third straight matchup against the Wolf Pack on the schedule.

