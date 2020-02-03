American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
February 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
- Manitoba Moose defenseman Jimmy Oligny has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a kneeing incident in a game at Rockford on Jan. 31.
Oligny will miss Manitoba's games Thursday (Feb. 6) and Friday (Feb. 7) vs. Chicago.
- Cleveland Monsters forward Brett Gallant has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Utica on Feb. 1.
Gallant will miss Cleveland's game Wednesday (Feb. 5) vs. Rochester.
