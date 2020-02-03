Blue Jackets Recall Center Ryan MacInnis from Monsters

February 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled center Ryan MacInnis from the Monsters.

A 6'3", 185 lb. left-shooting native of St. Louis, MO, MacInnis, 23, was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and accepted a qualifying offer from Columbus on July 16, 2019. In seven appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, the first of his NHL career, Macinnis notched 0-1-1 with a +1 rating and added 6-16-22 with 20 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 36 appearances for Cleveland. In 236 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons, Tucson Roadrunners and the Monsters spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-20, Macinnis logged 24-53-77 with 131 penalty minutes and a -9 rating.

Prior to his professional career, MacInnis contributed 79-101-180 with 95 penalty minutes and a -21 rating in 192 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16. In 41 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in 2012-13, MacInnis notched 8-6-14 with six penalty minutes and a -13 rating and helped Team USA claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.