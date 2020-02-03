Week 18 Report: Hogs Kick off Playoff Push with Shootout Loss

February 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Texas Stars | 7 p.m.

With the purchase of a Taco Tuesday ticket package, fans will receive an upper level ticket, one 12 oz. margarita and two tacos. The package can be purchased HERE for just $15. Additionally, fans attending the game on Tuesday can enjoy discounted tacos and craft beer, with tacos going for only $2 and select craft beer options available for just $5.

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs are hosting Blackhawks Night on Friday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The evening will feature special Blackhawks Winter Classic-inspired jerseys worn by the IceHogs as well as appearances by Jim Cornelison, Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew. Tickets to the game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or at any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or.

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 6 p.m.

Saturday is Sock Monkey Madness Night presented by Midway Village Museum. As a part of the evening, sock monkey bobbleheads will be given away to the first 1,500 fans in the arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.