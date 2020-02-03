Monsters Weekly

The Cleveland Monsters continued their longest homestand of the season after returning from the All Star Break with two games against the Utica Comets. Despite falling to the Comets 3-0 on Friday night, the Monsters came back Saturday with a high energy, 3-2 win over the visitors. All of the Monsters goals came courtesy of their special teams including forward Calvin Thurkauf scoring Cleveland's 10th shorthanded goal of the season moving the team into a tie for fourth place in the AHL. Forward Stefan Matteau notched a power-play tally along with forward Trey Fix-Wolanksy's game-winning marker while on the man advantage. Fix-Wolanksy currently leads the Monsters in power-play goals while defenseman Adam Clendening's assist (12) on Matteau's goal moved him into a tie for sixth place among defensemen in the league.

The Cleveland Monsters will face three important divisional matchups starting with the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night. Four out of the five meetings between the Monsters and Amerks this season have been decided in overtime or a shootout with the series record currently at 2-1-2-0. Binghamton will visit Cleveland on Friday and Sunday to close out the four-game season series that the Devils currently lead with two wins. The Devils and Monsters both sit alongside the Syracuse Crunch with 46 standing points in the North Division with Cleveland between the two teams at seventh place.

Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

