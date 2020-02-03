OneAZ Credit Union Presents Youth Jersey Giveaway
February 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that OneAZ Credit Union will be the presenting partner of the Roadrunners Youth Jersey Giveaway Night on Saturday, February 22.
The first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a free Roadrunners youth jersey courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union, upon entry at Tucson Arena prior to the 7 p.m. puck drop against the Stockton Heat.
"We are very grateful to OneAZ Credit Union for partnering with us in this great evening," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Our youth jersey giveaway has become one of our most successful promotions during our time here in Tucson and we are excited to have OneAZ Credit Union as a part of it this year."
Youth Jersey Giveaway Night will also be another Kachina Saturday with the team taking the ice in their alternate black uniforms, new for the 2019-20 season.
Additionally, all fans are encouraged to save their game ticket from the evening, as if the Roadrunners win, all fans will be able to take advantage of a buy one, get one ticket free offer for the team's home game on Wednesday, February 26.
