Roadrunners Weekly: February 3

February 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

28-12-1-1 - .690 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 2nd- Western Conference, 2nd- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Wednesday at Bakersfield - 7:30 p.m. (Mechanics Bank Arena)

Friday at San Diego - 8 p.m. (Pechanga Arena)

Saturday at Ontario - 7 p.m. (Toyota Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

4-3 Loss vs. Colorado (Friday)

3-2 Shootout Loss vs. Colorado (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

All-Star Forward Brayden Burke extended his current four-game point streak with points in both games this weekend, bringing his season total to 41 points in 40 games played this season.

The Roadrunners hosted their first-ever Wedding On Ice Friday night, as Season Ticket Members Annie John and Dustin Powers, who met at a Roadrunners game, celebrated their love during the game's first intermission.

THEY SAID IT:

"We played pretty well in both games this weekend, we had a couple minutes here or there where we broke down or turned the puck over a few times but for the most part we played really strong and really hard. They played well, so props to them, but we just need to carry the way we played over into the road trip and we'll be okay."

Roadrunners defenseman Cam Dineen following Saturday's contest.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team now departs on their 16-day annual Gem Show Road Trip, which will feature seven games in six different buildings over the course of just 13 days.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

1-2-3 Night - Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. against Stockton

Another night of cheap eats, soft drinks will be just $1, hot dogs $2 and beers for just $3.

Youth Jersey Giveaway Night - Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. against Stockton

The first 1,000 children 14 and under in attendance will receive a Roadrunners youth jersey courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union.

It's also another T-Mobile Kachina Saturday! Special ticket packages including a jersey and five (5) tickets are on sale at this link.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star airs on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Forward Conor Garland continues his wild goal scoring pace at the NHL level, recording his 30thcareer goal in the league during his 100th NHL game on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.