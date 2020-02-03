Chicago Wolves Insider: Adopt-A-Dog Milestone

February 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ADOPT-A-DOG HITS 1,500!

The Chicago Wolves celebrated something special Saturday night at Allstate Arena - and not just because the team defeated the Manitoba Moose by a 5-2 score. The organization hit a major milestone when the Adopt-A-Dog program, presented by Premier Veterinary Group, matched a deserving dog with caring Wolves fans for the 1,500th time. Held one Saturday each month during the regular season, Adopt-A-Dog Nights have been finding forever homes for worthy dogs since the 2001-02 season.

QUICK BUY: UPCOMING GAMES!

The 1,500th dog, Cadbury, was adopted by a special pair of Wolves fans, Jason and Kara Needham, who got married on the Allstate Arena ice during first intermission of the Wolves game Nov. 27. Cadbury is the couple's second dog they've adopted through the Adopt-A-Dog program.limb into third place in the Central Division.

THERE'S CRAFT BEER...AND THERE'S BREWS & BITES

Wolves fans have two chances this month to get their beer fix with everyone's favorite Craft Beer Night and the annual Brews & Bites fundraiser! The team's next Craft Beer Night happens Thursday, Feb. 13, when the Wolves take on the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans 21 and older receive a ticket and a flight of craft beer for one low price. Several of the Craft Beer events feature a different theme and all of them will be held in the Brew House located in the southeast corner of Allstate Arena's main concourse. To be a part of these popular nights, go here.

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, HofbrÃ¤uhaus Chicago in Rosemont hosts the fourth Brews and Bites fundraiser. Fans get the opportunity to enjoy freshly brewed beer and delicious food while hanging out with their favorite Wolves players - a group that features Oscar Dansk, Curtis McKenzie and Dylan Coghlan. As part of the evening, the Wolves are offering raffle prizes and the chance to bid on unique auction items. Tickets can be reserved for a $45 donation by clicking here or calling 1-800-THE-WOLVES. Proceeds benefit Chicago Wolves Charities.

FAITH AND FELLOWSHIP AND ACTS OF SERVICE

The Chicago Wolves host their 11th Faith & Fellowship Night on Saturday, Feb. 15, when the Wolves take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

Prior to the game, join us for our "Acts of Service" event at 5 p.m. in the Skyline Room. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the Wolves are helping to spread the message of goodness and giving by carrying out several service projects. Last year's event including blanket-making, food prep and medical supply kit preparation. Spots are limited, so sign up here today.

VISIT TO LURIE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AND MORE

Goaltender Oscar Dansk and forward Lucas Elvenes pay a visit to the children at Lurie's Children's Hopsital of Chicago on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The players will spend quality time with the children and families at Lurie's and engage in fun activities, such as bingo, throughout the hospital.

Several other Wolves are making community appearances on Tuesday as well. Forward Ben Jones goes to Chicago Ridge Public Library at 4 p.m. as part of the Wolves' Read To Succeed program, presented by JULIE 811. Defenseman Brayden Pachal visits Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills at 5 p.m. to work with the Glacier Ice Dogs Mites teams. Forward Jonas RÃ¸ndbjerg and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt visit Pierce Downer Elementary in Downers Grove.

TOP LINE

TYE MCGINN

Forward Tye McGinn has started the new month on the right foot, posting three goals and an assist in his last two appearances. McGinn opened the Wolves scoring on Jan. 31 in a loss against Milwaukee and Feb. 1 in a 5-2 win over Manitoba. With McGinn's three goals, he's tied with Curtis McKenzie for the team lead in goals (13).

LUCAS ELVENES

While the rest of the Wolves roster had a few days off for the All-Star break, rookie forward Lucas Elvenes traveled to California to compete in this year's AHL All-Star Classic and posted two goals and two assists. The 20-year-old then posted a goal in back-to-back games for the Wolves on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

OSCAR DANSK

With Saturday's 5-2 win over Manitoba, goaltender Oscar Dansk improved to 12-0-2 in his last 14 starts with a 1.63 goals-against average and .940 save percentage. The Stockholm, Sweden, native hasn't lost in regulation since Nov. 29 at Rockford. Additionally, Dansk hasn't lost in regulation at home since Nov. 9.

LAST WEEK (1-1-0-0)

SATURDAY, FEB. 1: (at) CHICAGO 5, MANITOBA 2

The Wolves produced the game's three goals in a five-minute, 14-second stretch early in the second period to set the tone for the victory.

Forwards Tye McGinn, Gage Quinney and Lucas Elvenes scored early while McGinn and Valentin Zykov added empty-net goals in the final minute.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk stopped 30 shots.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31: MILWAUKEE 7, (at) CHICAGO 3

Milwaukee forwards Daniel Carr, Frederick Gaudreau and Cole Schneider contributed four points apiece as the Admirals led throughout in the first game after the AHL All-Star Break.

Forwards Tye McGinn, Brandon Pirri and Lucas Elvenes scored for the Wolves while Keegan Kolesar handed out two assists.

Goaltender Garret Sparks posted 25 saves.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Thursday, Feb. 6 at Manitoba 7 p.m. Bell MTS Place AHLTV

Friday, Feb. 7 at Manitoba 7 p.m. Bell MTS Place AHLTV

Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Cleveland 3 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.