Gerry Mayhew Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today forward Gerry Mayhew was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Month for January, where he recorded 19 points (12g, 7a) in 11 games.

Mayhew began the month with a four-point night, scoring two goals and assisting on two others in a 5-1 win over Rockford on Jan. 3. He recorded two more goals in a 5-1 win at Chicago on Jan. 4, and extended his career-high scoring streak to 10 games with a goal and an assist at San Diego on Jan. 10. Mayhew notched two goals and an assist as the Wild downed Bakersfield, 5-2, on Jan. 14, and his fourth multiple-goal effort of the month helped Iowa earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss at Grand Rapids on Jan. 22. After representing the Wild at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, Mayhew recorded his fourth game-winning goal of the month as Iowa beat Grand Rapids, 4-1, on Jan. 31.

A third-year pro from Wyandotte, Mich., Mayhew leads the AHL with 31 goals and ranks third in the league with 48 points in 39 games played for Iowa in 2019-20. He made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Oct. 15 and scored a goal, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to score a goal in his first NHL game. In seven games in the NHL this season, Mayhew has recorded two goals, a plus-2 rating and nine shots on goal. In 199 career AHL games with Iowa, Mayhew has totaled 147 points (80g, 67a).

Mayhew is just the second Iowa Wild player to earn an AHL monthly award (other: Kaapo Kahkonen) and the first to receive the Player of the Month recognition. He will receive an etched crystal prior to a future home game in acknowledgment of the achievement.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

