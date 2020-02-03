Providence's Jack Studnicka Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins forward Jack Studnicka has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 2, 2020.

After helping the Atlantic Division to victory at the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge, Studnicka notched three goals and two assists for five points in two games for Providence last week.

Studnicka began the week with a five-point performance during last Monday's AHL All-Star Challenge in Ontario, Calif., picking up three goals and two assists in the round-robin tournament and netting the winning goal in the Atlantic Division's 3-1 victory over the Central Division in the championship game. Back with the Bruins as the season resumed, Studnicka scored Providence's only goal in a 3-1 loss at Binghamton on Friday, then registered two goals and two assists to lead the B's to a 6-2 win at Syracuse on Saturday.

Boston's second-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, Studnicka ranks sixth among AHL rookies in scoring with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 46 games for Providence this season, and leads the entire league with five shorthanded goals. The 20-year-old native of Tecumseh, Ont., also made his NHL debut earlier this season, tallying one assist in two games with Boston.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Studnicka will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Bruins home game.

