Malachi Smith Went CRAZY with Career-High 36 PTS and 9 AST to Secure the W!
Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Vipers Snap Swarm's Six-Game Win Streak - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Spurs Hold off Lakers for 111-99 Win - Austin Spurs
- LI Nets Pull Away from Herd Behind Career Night from Malachi Smith - Long Island Nets
- Keels' Record Night Lifts Skyforce Past Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Herd Suffers Loss to Nets - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Come Back to Defeat the Stars Again - Maine Celtics
- Stars Fall to Celtics to Close out Back-To-Back Series - Salt Lake City Stars
- Vote Cruise - Motor City Cruise
- Series Preview: vs Rip City Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Wisconsin Herd Acquire Jamal Bieniemy - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Knicks: January 9, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Raptors 905 Light up the Boom, Sweep Season Series - Raptors 905
- Bulls Come up Short against Blue Coats - Windy City Bulls
- Osceola Magic Complete Late Comeback to Take Down Squadron - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- LI Nets Pull Away from Herd Behind Career Night from Malachi Smith
- LI Nets Drop Tight Game against Herd in Montreal
- Long Island Nets Acquire Jamal Mashburn Jr.
- LI Nets Split Homestand against San Diego with 126-125 Loss
- Long Island Defeats San Diego for First Regular Season Win at Nassau Coliseum in 2025-26