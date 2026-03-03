Mac McCung Named Kia G League Player of the Month - Feburary 2026

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Mac McClung was named the Kia G League Player of the Month after putting up a league-leading 33.0 PPG on 52% FG and 42% 3PT in Feburary for the Windy City Bulls.







