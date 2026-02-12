Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats - Game Highlights
Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2026
- Hildreth Propels Boom to Win over Skyhawks in Thriller, 130-129 - Noblesville Boom
- Long Island Tops Delaware, 123-107 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Young Selected to 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- MJ Walker: Jonesboro Phenom to Community Mentor - College Park Skyhawks
- Akinjo Sets Franchise Record in Win at Windy City - Grand Rapids Gold
- South Bay Lakers Depth Leads Comeback Win over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Poulakidas, House Set Franchise Records in Loss to Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Stockton Falls to Mexico City in 107-86 Home Defeat - Stockton Kings
- Bulls Fall Short to the Gold, Kawamura Records Career-High Double-Double - Windy City Bulls
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win - Motor City Cruise
- Iowa Wolves Lose Second to Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- LI Nets Drop Tight Game to Boom to Complete Montreal Trip
- LI Nets Pull Away from Boom for 110-94 Win at Place Bell
- Long Island Goes on Franchise-Record 25-0 Run for Comeback Win over Grand Rapids
- Tyson Etienne Becomes Leading Scorer in LI Nets Franchise History in Tight Loss to Cruise
- LI Nets Shift into High Gear for Comeback Win over Motor City