Lions Fall 6-1 to Growlers at Mary Brown's Centre

The Lions played the second game of a four-game series against the Newfoundland Growlers tonight. Trois-Rivières was looking to make it two in a row after defeating the Growlers 5-3 on Wednesday.

The first period saw the two teams evenly matched. The Growlers' Riley McCourt opened the scoring, only to have the Lions' Mathieu Gagnon even things up with his second goal of the season. McCourt wasn't done, however, as he scored once again shortly thereafter. The teams headed into the first intermission with the Growlers leading 2-1.

Near the end of the second period Pavel Gogolev scored for the Growlers to give Newfoundland a 3-1 lead after two periods of play.

The Growlers piled it on in the third period with goals coming from Orrin Centazzo and Tyler Boland. And with less than a minute to play McCourt got his hat trick. Final score: Growlers - 6, Lions - 1.

The Lions' next game is Saturday. Puck drop is 5:30 p.m. at Mary Brown's Centre.

