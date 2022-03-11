Stingrays Acquire Evingson from Jacksonville for Hadfield

March 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today they have acquired defenseman Croix Evingson from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for defenseman Victor Hadfield.

Evingson, 24, is in his first full season of professional hockey after tallying one assist in seven contests with the Icemen last year. This season, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound blueliner appeared in 40 games and collected five points (one goal, four assists). Evingson also registered the hardest shot at this year's ECHL All-Star Game and Skills Challenge, recording a 90 mph slapshot during the competition.

Prior to turning pro, the Anchorage, Alaska, native concluded his collegiate hockey career at Niagara University following his first two years at UMass-Lowell. Evingson scored two goals and added 18 assists in 53 career college games with the Purple Eagles and Riverhawks. The defenseman excelled his final year of junior hockey, posting the most points and assists as a defenseman with the Shreveport Mudbugs of the NAHL. His standout performance in 2016-17 earned him Defenseman of the Year honors and a First Team All-Star nod.

The Stingrays return to action tonight, March 11th, at 7:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at the North Charleston Coliseum. In addition, join the Rays and honor the beautiful climate of the Lowcountry and learn more about keeping our region green with Parks and Puck Night presented by Charleston County Parks and Recreation.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

